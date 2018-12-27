AES Corp (AES) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AES by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,406 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AES by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AES Corp (AES) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/aes-corp-aes-position-reduced-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.