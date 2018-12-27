AES Corp (AES) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AES by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,406 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AES by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AES stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.
AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.
AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
