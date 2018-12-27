Aims Property Securities Fund (APW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 15th

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of APW stock remained flat at $A$1.62 ($1.15) during trading hours on Thursday.

About Aims Property Securities Fund

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

