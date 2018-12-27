Aion Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $40.77 million and $1.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Bilaxy, Liqui and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 265,294,161 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Koinex, Liqui, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

