Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report released on Sunday, www.tipranks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus makes up approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.