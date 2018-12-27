Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $313.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

