Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 233.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,602 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.75% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 227,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $385,984.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $69,808.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,125 shares of company stock worth $937,279. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

