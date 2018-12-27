Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ABTX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,729. The firm has a market cap of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $413,223. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,824.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $179,970. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.