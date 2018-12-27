AllianceBernstein (AB) Trading Up 8.4%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 697,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 345,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $850.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.40 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.08%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 254,675 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $6,354,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,054,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

