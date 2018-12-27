Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 88.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 159,004 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 53.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.56. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.35.
The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4161 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
