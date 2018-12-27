Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 30,000 Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocean Rig UDW by 4,701.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,119 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,276,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,093,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ocean Rig UDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,455,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Ocean Rig UDW had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($26.36) EPS. Ocean Rig UDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 30,000 Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-buys-shares-of-30000-ocean-rig-udw-inc-orig.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.