Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2326 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

