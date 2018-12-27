Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.35% of Federated National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated National during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Federated National by 284.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federated National during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated National during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated National during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Federated National stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. Federated National Holding Co has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Federated National had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated National Holding Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

