Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$43.63 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.76 and a 52-week high of C$42.41.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

