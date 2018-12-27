Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 2,995,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,985,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 24,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $250,126.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,728 shares of company stock worth $380,972 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,307,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 138,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

