Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh acquired 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $150,002.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 119,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,322. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 147,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

