Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IVAL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

