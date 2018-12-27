Alphabet (GOOGL) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,048.45 and last traded at $1,047.85. Approximately 2,312,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,047,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $984.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 195,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

