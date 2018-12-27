Amdocs Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

DOX opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

