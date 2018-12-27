American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 152,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 154,746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $273,607.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

