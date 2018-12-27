Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.03 and last traded at $187.86. Approximately 2,867,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,475,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.40.
AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.
In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
