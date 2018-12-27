Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,607. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

