Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.20. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. CL King cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ifs Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,513. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

