Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.70 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $114.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $196,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,500,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,564,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,527,000 after acquiring an additional 401,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after acquiring an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after acquiring an additional 309,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.