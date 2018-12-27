Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $14.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.86 billion and the lowest is $14.85 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $60.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.39 billion to $60.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.98 billion to $63.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

SYY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,027. SYSCO has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

