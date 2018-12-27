Analysts Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 108 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,990 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $109,703.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,588.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,602 shares of company stock worth $717,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 119,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

