Analysts Expect Coty Inc (COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 5,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Coty by 2,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 10,106,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

