Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report sales of $12.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.26 million to $12.30 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $45.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.64 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.41 million, with estimates ranging from $46.81 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luna Innovations by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 106,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,962. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

