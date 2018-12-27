Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post $110.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.80 million and the lowest is $110.70 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $104.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $436.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.30 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $453.75 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NBTB opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.82. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $124,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $352,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

