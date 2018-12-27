Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post $143.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.36 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $114.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $559.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.58 million to $560.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.07 million, with estimates ranging from $688.70 million to $709.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $144,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $176,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,144. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $164.08.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

