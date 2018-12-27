Analysts Expect S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. S & T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

STBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 144,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,181. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

