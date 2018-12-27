Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $558.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.03 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 982,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

