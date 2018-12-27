Analysts Set $47.00 Target Price for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and commercial banking services. Its products include money market and health savings accounts, mortgage loans, checking and savings accounts, retirement plans, business loans, investment management, trust and estate planning, online and mobile banking, and direct deposits.

