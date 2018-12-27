Analysts Set Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Target Price at $30.02

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Commscope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.20 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,400. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Commscope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after buying an additional 303,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commscope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commscope by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 584,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Commscope by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 82.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 437,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,142 shares during the period.

COMM stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Commscope has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

