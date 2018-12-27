Analysts Set Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Target Price at $69.29

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of EBS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,428,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,139 shares of company stock worth $9,110,863. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

