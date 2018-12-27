Analysts Set F.N.B. Corp (FNB) PT at $16.60

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet lowered F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,068.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,270. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

