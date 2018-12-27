Analysts Set Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) PT at $135.40

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,573,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $442,118,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,747,433 shares of company stock valued at $834,836,396. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2,115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.