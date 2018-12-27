Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Target Price at $172.00

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after buying an additional 432,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after buying an additional 432,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,299,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 889,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $128.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $122.04 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.