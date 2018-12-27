Analysts Set ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Target Price at $44.00

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,900 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $118,419. Corporate insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 387.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after buying an additional 602,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.