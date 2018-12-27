Analyzing Forestar Group (FOR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 37.75% -0.45% -0.36% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.98% -4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forestar Group and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 5.24 $50.25 million N/A N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

