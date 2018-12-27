Analyzing Independence (IHC) and OLD Mut PLC/ADR (ODMTY)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and OLD Mut PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ODMTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and OLD Mut PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 11.91% 11.56% 4.88% OLD Mut PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OLD Mut PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share. Independence has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Independence is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence and OLD Mut PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $320.49 million 1.66 $42.04 million N/A N/A OLD Mut PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence has higher revenue and earnings than OLD Mut PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Independence and OLD Mut PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A OLD Mut PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Independence beats OLD Mut PLC/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

