Analyzing Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and Response Genetics (RGDXQ)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Response Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $772.60 million 2.67 $131.10 million $1.20 23.03 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Response Genetics.

Risk and Volatility

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Myriad Genetics and Response Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 2 3 4 0 2.22 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $41.19, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics 7.07% 10.07% 7.62% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Response Genetics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

