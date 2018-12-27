Analyzing Ossen Innovation (OSN) and Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A Carpenter Technology 8.74% 9.03% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ossen Innovation and Carpenter Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Carpenter Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carpenter Technology has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.92%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Volatility and Risk

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carpenter Technology has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Carpenter Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.06 $5.34 million N/A N/A Carpenter Technology $2.16 billion 0.76 $188.50 million $2.50 13.78

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carpenter Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. Carpenter Technology pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Ossen Innovation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts. The company serves the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. Carpenter Technology Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

