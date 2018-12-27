Analyzing SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (SEKEY) and Hauppauge Digital (HAUP)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR 3.86% 8.61% 4.30% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and Hauppauge Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and Hauppauge Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR $10.37 billion 0.46 $392.17 million $0.56 12.00 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hauppauge Digital does not pay a dividend. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR beats Hauppauge Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

