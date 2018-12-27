Apache (APA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 7,629,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,225,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

