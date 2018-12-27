Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after buying an additional 737,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of APO opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,122,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $26,430,712.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,079,917 shares of company stock valued at $107,205,569 in the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

