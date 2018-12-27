Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Buys $5,581,597.68 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 234,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $5,581,597.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 430,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $10,227,060.48.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,122,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $26,430,712.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 135,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $3,594,693.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $2,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $2,060,103.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $27,106,850.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

