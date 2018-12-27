Apple (AAPL) Trading Up 7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.23 and last traded at $157.17. Approximately 58,198,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,905,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

The company has a market cap of $721.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

