AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of EnerSys worth $35,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

ENS opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

