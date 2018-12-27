AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 231,402 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of US Foods worth $41,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $703,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $455,678,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 139,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of USFD opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

