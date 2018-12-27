AQR Capital Management LLC Has $39.12 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southern worth $39,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after buying an additional 3,493,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after buying an additional 1,896,970 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $63,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,284,000 after buying an additional 1,278,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,583 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

NYSE:SO opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.07. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

